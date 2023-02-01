Have You Ever Purchased a Celsius Drink? You Could Be Eligible for Up to $250

The popular energy drink company Celsius just reached an agreement in a class action lawsuit that could award customers a nice settlement.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after a Broward jury sided with rapper Flo Rida in his lawsuit against the energy drink maker.

South Florida native Flo Rida sued energy drink company Celsius over an alleged breach of contract.

The new lawsuit alleged that Celsius Holdings, Inc. “labels its products misleadingly” and describes them as "containing 'no preservatives'" even though they contain citric acid.

The company, however, denied the claims and asserted that the ingredient is used as a flavor rather than a preservative. Nevertheless, Celsius Holdings Inc. agreed to a settlement.

Think you might be eligible? Here's everything you need to know.

What conditions could affect my eligibility?

According to the class-action settlement website, anyone who purchased a Celsius “beverage or powdered drink” between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 23, 2022 could receive money from the settlement.

There are, of course, several stipulations and the settlement money is only being reserved for customers who bought drinks “for personal or household consumption and not for resale or distribution."

You must, however, live in the United States to cash in.

How much money can I receive?

If your claim is approved and you have a valid receipt, the most you can earn from the settlement is $250 per household.

Can I still earn money if I didn't save my receipt?

The short answer? Yes. But if you didn’t have your receipt, your max refund will be $20 per household.

Most of us don’t save years’ worth of receipts, but if you did save yours, you can receive more money in the settlement.

Which Celsius products apply to the settlement?

Often labeled "Celsius Live Fit," these drinks include Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia varieties. The settlement also includes Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion powdered drinks.

What if I bought multiple cans of Celsius?

Customers who submit a "valid and timely Claim Form" are eligible for $1 for each "can of product" that they purchased between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022. You must also have a receipt.

Do I receive more money if I bought a multipack?

Celsius On-The-Go or Flo Fusion powdered drinks that were sold in packages of 14 will earn you $5 per package. The same rules — submitting a valid and timely claim (with a receipt) and meeting the purchase time period — apply.

What is the deadline to submit my claim?

If you're looking for a cash payment from the settlement, you'll have to act fast. The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 13, 2023.

You can also take the following actions:

Exclude yourself from the class: According to the settlement website, this option doesn't entitle you to money from the settlement. However, it "allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against Defendant about the legal claims in this case." You'll have to send a letter via mail by Feb. 13, 2023 to go this route.

According to the settlement website, this option doesn't entitle you to money from the settlement. However, it "allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against Defendant about the legal claims in this case." You'll have to send a letter via mail by Feb. 13, 2023 to go this route. Object to the settlement: Don't like the terms of the settlement? You can mail a letter explaining why by Feb. 13, 2023.

Don't like the terms of the settlement? You can mail a letter explaining why by Feb. 13, 2023. Attend a hearing on March 31, 2023: If you want to speak at a Final Fairness Hearing, you can attend one on March 31, 2023 — but only if you don't exclude yourself from the settlement.

Why did Flo Rida sue Celsius?

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, sued Celsius over the energy drink maker's breach of contract on an endorsement deal.

Platinum selling rapper and South Florida native Flo Rida is suing energy-drink maker Celsius in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday for millions in profits he claims to have earned in an endorsement deal. NBC 6's Victor Jorges reports.

The 43-year-old Miami native and his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc. claimed there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal, saying the rapper signed the deal to serve to "globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand."

Flo Rida filed the suit over company stock he said he was promised and never received for promoting the Celsius drinks for years.

The jury ultimately found in Flo Rida's favor on all three of his claims, finding that Celsius breached a 2014 contract that should have given the rapper 250,000 company shares, a 2016 contract worth 500,000 shares, and royalties on sparkling orange drinks dating back to 2018.

The rapper was awarded a whopping $82 million.