Police are asking for the public's help finding an elderly woman missing from the Little Haiti area.

Gladys Simeon is 70 years old. She is Black, and has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, Miami police said.

Information on where exactly she was last seen or what she may have been wearing was not known.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts are asked to contact authorities at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.