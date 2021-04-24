Miami Beach

Have You Seen Her? Miami Beach Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Miami Beach are looking for a missing woman who was last seen April 18th.

Tyara Amie, 27, was visiting Miami Beach from Nevada before she went missing, police said. Amie told her mother she was staying at the Fountainbleau Hotel and last corresponded with her mother on Sunday, April 18th.

Amie is 5'3" and weighs 110 pounds. She may be in the company of an unknown male, police said.

Officers also said Amie suffers from mental health disorders she is currently not on medication for.

Anyone with information about Amie's whereabouts are asks to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.

