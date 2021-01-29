Have You Seen Them? Miami-Dade Police Looking for Two Missing Children

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two children who went missing in Miami-Dade County Monday.

Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, are “missing and endangered,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said. The pair may be together and have not had contact with friends or family since they were first reported missing.

🚨 #MISSING: Jazmine Brown, 12 years old, was last seen in the 28300 Block of SW 124 Place. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/Sa1sMtvaDQ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2021

Markevia Wright was last seen in the 12400 block of SW 283rd Street wearing a black jacket, white sandals, and a black shower cap. Jazmine Brown was last seen in the 28300 block of SW 124th Place wearing a blue-and-white t-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

🚨 #MISSING: Markevia Wright, 13 years old, was last seen in the 12400 Block of SW 283 Street. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HlPvU8LBED — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2021

Wright and Brown may be in need of services. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305)-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.