Have you seen this child? BSO deputies search for 8-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy that went missing Tuesday in Deerfield Beach.
The BSO Missing Persons Unit is searching for Aleus Alfred who went missing around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The boy was last seen in the area of Park Ridge Elementary School, located at 5200 N.E. Ninth Avenue in Deerfield Beach and was wearing a white hoodie that fades to black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-764-HELP.