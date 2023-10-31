Deerfield Beach

Have you seen this child? BSO deputies search for 8-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy that went missing Tuesday in Deerfield Beach.

The BSO Missing Persons Unit is searching for Aleus Alfred who went missing around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was last seen in the area of Park Ridge Elementary School, located at 5200 N.E. Ninth Avenue in Deerfield Beach and was wearing a white hoodie that fades to black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-764-HELP.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield Beachmissing child
