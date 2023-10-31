Have you seen this child? BSO deputies search for 8-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy that went missing Tuesday in Deerfield Beach.

The BSO Missing Persons Unit is searching for Aleus Alfred who went missing around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

MISSING PERSON: BSO deputies in Deerfield Beach are actively searching for 8 yr old Aleus Alfred. He was last seen leaving Park Ridge Elementary shortly before 11 a.m. He was wearing a white hoodie w/ black at the bottom, shorts, orange shoes. Call 954-764-HELP (4357) with info. pic.twitter.com/xmn11CbRaH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 31, 2023

The boy was last seen in the area of Park Ridge Elementary School, located at 5200 N.E. Ninth Avenue in Deerfield Beach and was wearing a white hoodie that fades to black at the bottom, shorts and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-764-HELP.