Broward

Hazmat Units, BSO Called to West Park Home Where Teen Found Dead Wednesday

An uncle of the teenager told NBC 6 his nephew did not feel well and went to the hospital Tuesday, but was sent home

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Hazmat units were called to the scene Wednesday of a home in West Park where a teenager died one day after family said he was sent home from the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, located in the 5300 block of Southwest 24th Street, after reports that the 15-year-old male died inside the home.

An uncle of the teenager told NBC 6 his nephew did not feel well and went to the hospital Tuesday, but was sent home. The uncle said his condition got worse and the teen died Wednesday morning.

Officials have not released the teen’s identity or why hazmat units were called to the scene, but the uncle said his nephew did not have COVID-19.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Browarddeath investigationWest Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us