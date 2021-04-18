Hazy, Hot, Humid Conditions Ahead as South Florida Sees Near-Record High Temperatures

If you are planning to head outside today, wear light clothing. It's going to be quite hot and muggy.

Sunday morning begins with some patchy fog but will end with hazy, hot and humid conditions across South Florida. Expect near-record highs in the lower 90s with some spots experiencing the hottest afternoon since mid-October.

A cold front approaches from the north on Monday but never gets close enough to bring any cooler weather. It may spark off a few storms in the afternoon, but most of the day looks dry.

There is a better chance of rain on Wednesday with a stronger cold front. This front will bring cooler and less humid air to ‘parts’ of South Florida, but with the front stalling out somewhere between Miami and The Keys, some folks will not get a taste of the cooler weather. Broward County has the best chance at seeing the cooler air; The Keys, probably little or no change at all.