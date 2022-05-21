Hazy, Humid and Dry End of Weekend Across South Florida

After a drier start to the weekend across the area, South Florida will see much of the same to end it and for the start of the work week.

We are locked into a hazy, humid, rain-free and warm pattern and Sunday will be no different. Look for low 80s to start with upper 80s to finish.

There will be a noticeable beach breeze and therefore rip currents will again be an issue for beach goers.

The work week will start of looking like a carbon copy of Sunday. The haze should dissipate a bit on Tuesday with rain chances only creeping up to about 20% with highs once again in the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look exactly the same.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winds will shift a little more southerly and bring rain chances up to the 30-40% range by late week and weekend.