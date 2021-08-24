Hazy Tuesday Across South Florida With Little Rain Relief in Forecast

The calendar may say it's rainy season in South Florida, but the wet weather will not be around for at least another day thanks to the latest round of Saharan dust.

The area is still locked into this hazy pattern Tuesday with very little rain in the forecast. The heat and humidity will certainly make its presence felt.

Look for highs in the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures well above 100 degrees.

We could still see some haze Wednesday, but deeper moisture should help crank scattered showers and storms later in the day. Highs will still top out in the low 90s.

Thursday through the weekend will offer up a more typical menu of scattered storms each day as highs hit the low 90s.

Tuesday marks the 29th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew as it pushed across the area as a Category 5 hurricane during the early morning hours.