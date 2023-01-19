‘He Always Walked Away': Family Seeks Answers in Man's Hollywood Sledgehammer Killing

A family is heartbroken after their loved one was allegedly killed by one of his coworkers in a sledgehammer attack at their Hollywood workplace.

Orbrena Williams said her ex-husband, 40-year-old Ferdinand "Andy" Williams, was the man killed inside the Wartsila North America facility in Hollywood Wednesday morning.

Hollywood Police officials said 31-year-old Bryan Menocal used a sledgehammer to repeatedly hit Williams in the head. Police said they found Williams face down in a pool of blood.

Employees told officers Menocal admitted to killing his coworker and said they saw him with a sledgehammer after their morning meeting. Deputies found Menocal in Deerfield Beach shortly after and the sledgehammer still in the building.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Menocal, who's facing a murder charge, was in court Thursday and given no bond.

"Why? he always walked away and that’s why I don’t understand," Orbrena Williams said Thursday.

The Williams family has many questions, but the most important question is why.

Orbrena and Ferdinand Williams were together 18 years, and married for six. They recently divorced, but they were still there for each other and their three children, who he loved.

"Beach, park, movies, whatever you thought of he was always there," Orbrena Williams said.

She said if you saw "Andy," you saw his smile, someone who was caring and always willing to help.

"Everybody loves Andy. Everybody knew they can call him if they needed anything," she said. "[I want] answers. Why? What happened? What did he do so wrong to you that you had to take a life?"

Court documents said Menocal demonstrated "a depraved mind without regard for human life."

Orbrena Williams said she doesn't hate the man who killed her children's father, but she is angry.

"It's hard not to be angry at someone who does that, it's hard to just say 'I forgive you' because I don't," she said. "I want to know why and right now, I’m not in a place to do that."

The family is holding each other a little bit tighter and demanding justice.

"You took a father, brother, husband, son, you took that away," Williams said.

"Wärtsilä is very saddened that an incident with a fatality has occurred today at our facility," a company spokesperson said. "Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker."