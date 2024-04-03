‘He didn't deserve that': Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale

A family wants answers after a man was hit by a car while on his bicycle and killed in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

Jessica Simone said her uncle, Jeffrey Black, was just trying to get home when he was hit. Police said the driver took off but was quickly caught.

“It hurts, it doesn't feel good, and we know he didn't deserve that,” Simone said. “With it being so many bad people on this Earth, you took a good one.”

Black was known by many as "Bop" or "Uncle Bop." Simone said her uncle was the life of the party, didn't start trouble, and was always on his bicycle.

“That was as he called it — his Lexus and side chick. They went wherever they went, and that was his baby, him and his bike,” Simone said.

A surveillance camera from a gas station doesn't show the car that hit Black, but he can be seen landing in the middle of the road on Sunrise Boulevard and Powerline Road. Police said the driver, Max Fleury, kept going. Within minutes, officers located a vehicle with damage consistent with a crash and conducted a traffic stop, where they arrested Fleury.

BSO Max Fleury

“He didn't deserve it, he didn't deserve it, and to be left in the street like he was trash, like he didn't have a family, like nobody cared about him, and we all cared about him,” Simone said. “Their life matters just like yours.”

In court, the state told the judge that Fluery has had a suspended license since 2018.

The state also brought up his criminal history, which includes DUI convictions and possession of cannabis in 2012 and 2018, and he was convicted of driving with a suspended license in 2019 and 2020. Fleury also has a pending open driving while license suspended case in Palm Beach, where he failed to appear in court.

Simone said right now, they're remembering her uncle's smile and laughter and praying they can fully heal one day.

“I don't have remorse, I'm sorry, I don't,” Simone said. “I would have had you stayed, but because you left him in the street, I have no sympathy.”

Fleury is charged with failing to stop or remain at an accident involving death, driving with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. His bond totaled $225,000.