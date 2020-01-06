North Miami Beach

‘He Didn’t Deserve This’: Daughter of Cyclist Killed in North Miami Beach Speaks

Police investigating the killing of Clifton Cargil

Family members are mourning a South Florida cyclist who was shot and killed near a North Miami Beach bicycle shop over the weekend.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of Clifton Cargil, who was found fatally shot behind Bell's Bicycles on Northeast 163rd Street Sunday.

"He didn't deserve this," daughter Kaidian Boubacar told NBC 6 on Monday.

Boubacar said she believes her dad showed up first at the shop and was waiting for other cyclists to begin their morning bike route. She said her dad was full of life, always smiling and having a good time.

"It didn't make any sense. Like nobody would kill my dad, It didn’t make any sense it still doesn’t make any sense," Boubacar said.

Police said they are investigating the killing, but so far few details have been released.

Cargil's three children have started a fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses.

North Miami Beach
