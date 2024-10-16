‘He jumped me': South Florida doctor recalls moment he was attacked by patient's son

A South Florida doctor has serious injuries after he says he was attacked outside his office, and investigators say the man who attacked him is the son of one of his patients.

Dr. Steven Silvers is an OBGYN at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. He says he was going to his office Monday morning and had a brief conversation with 19-year-old Ventura Perez.

From his hospital bed, Silvers shared what happened next in court Tuesday.

“I turned to walk away and he jumped me from the back and beat me,” Silvers said.

Silvers says he has several facial fractures, a swollen right eye, a bruise in his brain and a couple broken ribs.

"Do you have any permanent injuries," the judge asked Silvers.

"Yes, they think I do," Silvers said.

In the arrest report, the 19-year-old told police Silvers is his mother's medical care provider and he was upset about what the doctor prescribed his mother.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ventura Perez

He went on to he say he wanted to advise the doctor that he was committing malpractice and also wanted to show him his bad Yelp reviews.

Police say they watched surveillance video from inside the hospital and saw Perez push the doctor, and when the doctor was trying to get away Perez is seen bear hugging the victim and slamming him on the ground.

Police say the video shows the doctor lying flat on his stomach, not moving for more than three minutes. In court, Silvers said he was afraid of Perez.

“He was waiting in the hallway, pacing, waiting for me,” Silvers said.

The judge denied Perez bond. He has another hearing Wednesday.