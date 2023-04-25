‘He Just Started Swinging': Man Speaks Out After Getting Stabbed in Little River

A South Florida man is sharing his harrowing story after he and the mother of his children were stabbed during a dispute that stemmed from an ongoing feud.

Weeks after he was stabbed, Celso Mejia said he is trying to focus on the positive. He was driving home with his children's mother on April 7 when he saw Jimmy Pierre and Larry March parked near Northeast 79th Street and Third Avenue.

A police report said Mejia has had ongoing problems with both men. They all got out of the car. At one point, March pointed a gun at Mejia and shot it twice in the air, and Pierre threw a rock at Mejia's car, police said.

Mejia drove away and came back with a hammer. The report said he tried to drive away again, lost control and crashed into a building.

Two people were arrested Friday after a man and a woman were stabbed during a dispute stemming from a stolen cellphone. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

Pierre started swinging a knife, stabbing the woman who was in the car, the police report said. Mejia said he tried to protect her and he got stabbed, too.

"I got stabbed like five times,” he said.

Mejia said he thought he was going to die.

"I actually already was like saying goodbye to her to take care of my kids and everything,” Mejia said.

Mejia admitted he got out of his car to address whatever problems they had, but he didn't deserve to be stabbed.

“I didn’t have nothing with me to defend myself with,” Mejia said. “That's the difference. He did have something. It was his decision to stab me and take my life, but he couldn't."

A surveillance camera from a nearby business shows what happened moments after Mejia and the woman were stabbed. In the video, you can see where the car crashed into the side of the building and Mejia trying to get away from Pierre.

"I came out the window and that's when he went through this way,” Mejia said. “I jumped and you could see in the video, I jumped the front part of it and then I opened my baby mama's door and took her to a safe place."

Mejia and his children's mother spent several days in the hospital. He said what happened that morning was an eye-opener because he considered both men friends.

"Thank God I'm here and thank God like things have changed for me and the way of seeing things,” Mejia said.

Police arrested both Pierre and March on felony charges. Both men have bonded out of jail.