‘He liked the girls': Students react after Hialeah teacher arrested for sex with student

A Miami-Dade School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

Misael Gonzalez, 55, is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, child abuse, molestation and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Gonzalez' bond.

According to an arrest report, Gonzalez started the alleged relationship with the student when they were 15 years old.

The report describes the victim as a student in his 10th-grade English class.

Police believe there was some sexual activity between the two in some of the classrooms.

Students at Hialeah High School spoke to NBC6 after finding out what happened.

“It’s just insane, actually insane,” a student said.

“He had a whole career, he had a Ph.D., he was very beloved, but we all knew he was very attracted to the girls,” a student said.

Another student told NBC6 not to show his face but wasn't surprised by the allegations.

“He’s always said 'good girl' to the girls and how he said these very questionable things," the student said. "But he was a very charming person and I think that’s the only way that he got through with doing this to this victim.”

Police said the relationship between the student and the teacher extended beyond the classroom and described two instances when they skipped school to spend the day together by going to the beach and then going to a hotel room.

Now, students are concerned the allegations will harm the reputation of their school.

“It’s embarrassing," said Tyler Pitts, a senior. "For something like this to, to make us, to make people talk about Hialeah."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement on his arrest.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest," the district said in the statement on Tuesday. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."