‘He Loved to Help Others': Mom Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward

The grieving mother of a tow truck driver who was struck and killed over the weekend while helping a motorist on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward is speaking out as authorities continue their investigation.

Darryl Brooks, 22, was killed just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation.

Brooks had responded to a call to help a stranded motorist when he was struck and killed.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning that left a tow truck driver dead in Plantation.

"It feels like somebody took my heart out and stepped on it," mother Melinda Cruz Brooks told NBC 6. "I think about him every day, every second."

Florida Highway Patrol officials said another driver was heading north on the Turnpike in a Ford F-250 and veered off the roadway and into the shoulder, slamming into the tow truck and sending it into two other vehicles.

Brooks, who was outside of his truck, was hit and later died from his injuries.

"My son was loving, he loved to help others, that’s why he went into the tow truck industry," Melinda Cruz Brooks said.

FHP investigators said they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Brooks' mother said she's heartbroken and angry.

"I have a lot of anger just because somebody chose to drive drunk while he was helping somebody else that was broken down and killed him," she said. "If you're drinking or whatever just don't get behind the wheel."

The driver who veered off the roadway is a 42-year-old man from Margate. FHP officials said he's still in the hospital.

No arrests have been made but there's an active criminal investigation, officials said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral services and expenses.