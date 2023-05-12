‘He Pulled a Gun on Me': 911 Call Made by Victim's Son Released in Fort Lauderdale Murder-Suicide

After a long-time employee of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was killed in what police are calling a murder-suicide, the 911 calls from the day have been released.

Police responded to the home on Northwest 17th and 27th Terrace in the Lake Aire neighborhood Thursday night.

Video showed flames shooting through the roof after police said 71-year-old Richard McDonald set it on fire after barricading himself inside.

The SWAT team tried negotiating with him but hours later, police said McDonald died by suicide.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Inside the home, investigators located the body of Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, 71, a billing specialist with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. According to the city, Bass-Kemp had been employed since 2005.

Neighbor Harriet became distraught when she learned what happened.

“He was a good man, and she was a good lady, they were my friends," she said. "Every time I would be around them and even in their home, they were always good, nothing bad. You would never know anything was wrong."

Listen here for full 911 audio obtained by NBC6.

NBC6 obtained 911 audio that revealed it was the victim’s son who reported the murder.

“I went to go visit my mom and I walked in and my mom’s boyfriend…sat there and he said [redacted]. When I stepped to him and asked him why he [redacted], he pulled a gun out on me. Like, he is a military vet I know he has a license to carry or whatever,” said the victim’s son to the 911 dispatcher.

Bass-Kemp had deep roots in the community. A park down the street from the home is named after her father, Dr. James Bass, who was the first Black dentist in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime.

“I really don’t know what went on there, I really don’t. Only God knows,” said Harriet.

Grief counselors were on hand at Fire Station 2.