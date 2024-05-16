‘He stole my son's father': Family of slain Miami Beach nightclub security guard speaks

The family of the security officer who was murdered outside a Miami Beach nightclub over the weekend is speaking out for the first time.

Marley Case was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Exchange South Beach at 1532 Washington Avenue, where he was the head of security, police said.

Loved ones who spoke with NBC6 said Case was selfless.

“He was a gentle soul. He never would have hurt a fly,” Jemima Philippe said. “He would give you the shirt off his back and he just met you 20 minutes ago, that's who Marley was.”

Case loved to help people but what he loved most was being a father to 1-year-old Zion.

Zion's mom, Jemima Philippe says before Marley would leave the house, he had to spend time with his son, which is what he did Saturday night before he was murdered.

“He always made sure to say goodbye and make it meaningful,” Philippe said.

Police later arrested 28-year-old Dvonn Reaux in Case's shooting. An arrest report said detectives reviewed surveillance cameras which showed an SUV pull up and Reaux get out.

The report went on to say Reaux walked up to Case, shot him several times, then got back into the SUV and drove away.

Detectives say minutes before, Reaux was kicked out the club because he was trying to fight security and other people. Minutes later he came back with a gun.

“He stole my son's father and my son had one of the best fathers,” Philippe said. “He won't remember his dad and I can tell him and show him the videos and it still won't fill that void and that's all I think about because he was amazing, he really was a great father.”

Case was the youngest of four children. Jordan Case says all his brother talked about was his son.

“He's all about his son, everything else is secondary,” Case said.

“Marley was and is a genuine person,” Rachael Case said.

The family is holding each other a little tighter and they're leaning on their faith and at the same time, taking every moment to remind his son who his father is.

“I believe he is okay, he's not suffering anymore,” Philippe said.

Reaux will remain in jail with no bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them pay for funeral costs. To donate, click here.