‘He Turned Purple': Miami Spin Instructor Saved by Class Member After Suffering Heart Attack

A spin instructor is lucky to be alive after collapsing in the middle of a class at the YMCA in downtown Miami.

The man who saved him told NBC6 almost didn’t show up for the class but told NBC6 something told him to go.

On Saturday, the instructor started the class as usual with about 22 members following his lead.

Robert Szumilas of Miami said he had just sat down on his bike and started recording his workout on his watch when the instructor fell off his own bike.

“He just went down immediately. It was violent,” said Szumilas. “From talking, to down and out.”

Szumilas was just several feet away from the beloved instructor when he rushed to his side to perform CPR.

“He was also shaking. So, at first, I thought maybe he was seizing. He turned purple and I immediately started CPR,” said Szumilas. “It’s not like what they show in the movies. You don’t do a couple of pumps and they come back to life. I had one person hold his legs up in shock position. Someone brought me the defibrillator…”

Knowing it would take medics time to get to the 15th floor, Szumilas knew CPR was the only immediate assistance the instructor had available.

YMCA officials told NBC6 the instructor, who does not wish to be identified, is now out of the hospital and hopes to be back to work within two weeks.

Tim Gaither of the YMCA of South Florida said this incident is an example of the critical need for everyone to learn CPR.

“In the end, in a room full of people, it only took one person to be able to initiate CPR, control the scene, and have someone else go get the [automated external defibrillator,]” said Gaither. “And that had a very positive outcome this time.”

Medical professionals say only around 10% of massive heart attack victims survive outside of a hospital setting.

“The reality of the situation is a person can collapse anywhere. It’s important to have people that are ready,” said Gaither.

On Wednesday, Szumilas was given the Lifesaver Award by the Downtown Miami YMCA for his heroic efforts.

“I would hope someone would do it for me as well,” said Szumilas. “I don’t consider myself a hero.”