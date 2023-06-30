‘He was attacked': Wife speaks after arrest in Miami Beach bus stop beating of man, 70

A man accused of brutally attacking a 70-year-old man at a Miami Beach bus stop is facing several charges.

Daniel Ciforelli, 36, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and attempted strong arm robbery in the Tuesday morning attack, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the victim was waiting for a bus in the 300 block of Lincoln Road when he was approached by Ciforelli who punched him in the face unprovoked.

Miami-Dade Corrections Daniel Ciforelli

The victim fell over and hit the back of his head on the ground as Ciforelli searched the victim's pockets for valuables but was unsuccessful, the report said.

Ciforelli fled the scene on a Citibike, but returned and started battering and kicking the victim, who was still on the ground, the report said.

The attack caused multiple serious injuries requiring numerous sutures to the victim's forehead and staples to the back of his head.

The victim's wife, Leah Rita Mosoff, fought back tears as she spoke about the incident at Thursday's Miami Beach Commission meeting.

"He was attacked and injured to the point that he's in intensive care at the military hospital," Mosoff said. "The suspect was apprehended, I hope he will be in corrections for a long time."

Police said they were able to identify Ciforelli as the suspect through surveillance. When he was taken into custody, he was wearing the same clothing he was wearing during the attack and had the same bicycle, the report said.

Ciforelli was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.