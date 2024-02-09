‘He was everything': Mom pleads for answers in son's shooting death after Dolphins game

More than a month after her son’s death, the mother of Buffalo Bills fan shot and killed near Hard Rock Stadium traveled all the way from Canada to meet with detectives at the Miami Gardens Police Department on Friday.

"I'm upset I lost my son and we need to heal as a family. I wanted to come back and meet these people that are doing this investigation to find this person that took our Dylan,” said Susan Isaacs, the mother of Dylan Isaacs.

Dylan Isaacs, 30, was shot and killed a few blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium on January 7th. The avid Buffalo Bills fan was visiting from Canada to watch the team play the Miami Dolphins.

According to Susan Isaacs, police told her that her son was walking towards the ride share lots near Northwest 27th Avenue when there was some sort of argument and a driver in a car shot him, leaving him to die on the pavement.

“Everything. He was everything,” said Isaacs.

Since that fateful day, the Isaacs family has been going through a difficult time as they try to make sense of this tragedy.

Although the shooter’s car was later discovered in West Palm Beach, they remain at large. As Isaacs focuses on healing with her family, she isn’t giving up hope on solving this case.

“Just come forward. Please just come forward. I can’t carry any other feelings but the hurt I feel for my son. It will never go away. I got to live with this for the rest of my life,” said Isaacs.

No arrests have been made in this case. Call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS with any information.