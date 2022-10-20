‘He Was Like My Best Friend': Father of Teen Killed in Fiery Tesla Crash Shares Heartache

After an 18-year-old man was one of four people killed in a fiery crash involving a Tesla in Martin County on Tuesday, a father is sharing his story of heartache.

George Meyer II said his son, George III, was the driver of a Tesla that collided with a minivan at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road in Stuart.

"One of my subcontractors called me up, his name is John. And he said to me 'George,' and I said, 'Hey John, what's going on?' And he said 'Where's Georgie?'" Meyer told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a Chrysler minivan made a left turn in front of the Tesla, causing the vehicles to collide. The Tesla overturned and caught fire.

"So I started calling George up, and he's not picking up and I'm calling and I'm calling on the phone and I'm starting to panic," said Meyer. "And I'm texting him, but I didn't know he was already dead, he was already dead."

Meyer III died in the wreck while a female passenger, who was not identified, died at the hospital. Both the driver and passenger in the minivan were also killed.

"He knows I love him and that's what I would tell him. I'm never going to be able to get over this. He was like my best friend," said Meyer.

Meyer II said his son had recently graduated high school and was attending a local college to become a cardiologist. He leaves behind his parents and a younger sister.

"I was so proud of him, man. I was always proud of that kid, that kid was the new and improved George Meyer, you know," said Meyer.