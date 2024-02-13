‘He was loved': Mother pleads for clues a decade after teen's killing in Miami Gardens

A decade-old cold case is back in the spotlight as family members hope to the find the killer responsible for murdering a teen in Miami Gardens.

On the evening of Jan. 15th, 2014, 16-year-old Zamari Ricardo Pierre Louis was walking back from a convenience store when someone drove up in car and opened fire.

The 16-year-old was killed at the scene near Northwest 18th Avenue and 151st Street.

On Tuesday, his mother, Sherita Small, urged anyone with information about her son’s murder to come forward.

“If anybody, anybody can just remember anything that happened on that day, please contact the Miami Gardens Police Department," Small said. "He was a son, a great son, an uncle, a brother, a cousin and he was a nephew, and he was a great friend to me."

Lead Det. Jeremy McIntyre says detectives have exhausted all leads in the killing. They’re left relying on the public for help cracking this case.

"We’re looking for a black male, 6 feet in height, he was wearing a dark hoodie at the time. We believe it was a white vehicle involved but we don’t have information on the actual vehicle," said McIntyre. 'He was walking home from the store. So, we do believe he was targeted."

Louis was heavily involved in his church and devoted his personal life to his family. His family told NBC6 he had no known enemies.

"He had just did his trial sermon in church. He was loved. That’s why it came to such a surprise to us," said Small.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt stressed the importance of sharing information, even if you think it’s trivial.

“Anything, no matter how small that you may think the information may be, even if you think it’s something that’s not needed," said Noel-Pratt. "We’re looking for any tips to try to solve this case."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Miami Gardens Police or Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.