‘He Was Very Happy': Devastated Mother of Man Allegedly Killed by Girlfriend's Ex Speaks

The mother of a man gunned down allegedly by his girlfriend's ex in North Bay Village said she doesn’t understand why her son had to die.

Banner Vidal was shot to death Monday morning at an apartment building in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island.

His girlfriend, Brittany Springmyer, was also shot and left critically injured.

A man upset over his ex-girlfriend's new relationship shot her and killed her boyfriend in a North Bay Village apartment.

Vidal's mother, Belkys Quintero, said Wednesday that she was still in shock over her son's killing.

"They killed him, criminally, he was a good kid, a saint, all he used to do is study and work. He didn’t go out, he wasn’t like other kids his age," Quintero said in Spanish. "He started this relationship a little more than a month ago and he was very happy."

Miami-Dade Police said the pair were shot by Springmyer's ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Jose Aranibar-Camacho.

Inside the apartment at the time of the shooting was a 2-year-old girl, who wasn't harmed. Police said she is the daughter of Aranibar-Camacho and Springmyer.

Aranibar-Camacho told detectives he'd arrived at the apartment two hours before the shooting and waited in his car, an arrest report said. He said he thought he was "going to take the male victim's soul," the report said.

According to the report, when officers responded to the building they found Aranibar-Camacho walking outside the apartment holding a gun with blood on his hands.

Aranibar-Camacho spontaneously told officers he'd shot his ex and killed her boyfriend in the apartment, the report said.

Video obtained by NBC 6 captured what appeared to be Camacho in handcuffs, as he confessed to the murder in front of police officers.

“I killed my ex's [expletive] boyfriend,” the man can be heard saying on video in Spanish. "I shot my girlfriend too."

After he was taken into custody, Aranibar-Camacho confessed to shooting the victims, adding that he was angry that his ex was in a new relationship with another man and living with him, the report said.

Aranibar-Camacho was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted murder and child neglect charges. He remains held without bond.

Springmyer remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

In a statement Tuesday night, Springmyer's parents said the two had been separated for months.

"Our family welcomed Brittany’s new boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner only days ago. They were so excited about this new phase of their lives," the statement read, in part. "Her ex-boyfriend did this out of pure jealously, an inability to move on and a complete disregard for his daughter's wellbeing."

Vidal, who ran a drone business in the Miami area, shared photos of he and Springmyer in his final Instagram post earlier this month.

"When you find that person that just matches your vibe and syncs up with you perfectly. Thats when you know you just cant let them go. Dont settle for less than a vibe like your own. Love spending every moment I can with you," he wrote.