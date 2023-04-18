Head of Coral Springs Prep School Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charge

The head of a preparatory school in Coral Springs was arrested Monday for alleged sexual misconduct by an authority figure.

Tracy Smith, 43, faces one count of soliciting and engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

Tracy Smith (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Police did not confirm if any students at XCEED Preparatory Academy, where Smith currently serves as the head of the Coral Springs campus, were involved in the alleged incident.

A representative of the school released a statement Tuesday that said they were shocked by the allegations.

"The allegations resulting in Ms. Smith’s arrest yesterday came as a complete shock to everyone at the school. The school and its staff will cooperate with law-enforcement in every way possible.. A safe learning environment is paramount at XCEED – with no exceptions," the statement read.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Smith was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim, not to return to the school and not have contact with any minors other than family members.

Smith has spent nearly 20 years as an instructor, academic coach and administrator in both public and private schools, according to her profile on the school's website.

