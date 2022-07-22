Health and Wellness

Healing Through Food: Can Diet and Lifestyle Heal Chronic Disease?

NBC 6 Investigative reporter Myriam Masihy learns about animal protein's effect on the human body and takes a deep dive into the science behind plant-based eating and how it can prevent and reverse many chronic diseases

By Myriam Masihy

In the five-part documentary "Healing Through Food," investigative reporter Myriam Masihy opens up about her chronic disease, how her father says naturopathic medicine saved his life and what the research says about plant-based diets.

Experts in medicine, nutrition and physical health join Masihy to learn about animal protein's effect on the human body and dive into the science behind plant-based eating and how it can prevent and reverse many chronic diseases.

The series can be seen on nbc6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web. It can also be viewed by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

The full documentary series premieres on July 25 on the NBC South Florida news channel on Peacock.

