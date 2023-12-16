Health and food assistance programs in Florida: Who's eligible and how to apply

Governor Ron DeSantis proposed his budget for next year, which is smaller than the current spending plan, but would include more funds for certain areas of healthcare.

DeSantis announced a proposed $46 billion in healthcare out of the $114.4 billion budget -- which is $4.6 billion less than the current year.

Child healthcare would receive more funding, including the Florida KidCare program.

Earlier this year, the governor signed HB 121 into law -- expanding eligibility for the subsidized health insurance program.

Who is eligible for Florida KidCare?

According to the Florida KidCare website -- depending on a child's household size and family income, Florida KidCare will automatically match each child with their best fit of the four programs.

All children above the age of one are eligible for Florida KidCare coverage through a subsidized or full-pay program, even if one or both parents are working.

The bill signed back in June, increased the 200 percent eligibility threshold to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or $90,000 for a family of four.

To qualify for premium assistance, also known as subsidized coverage, a child must:

Be under age 19

Be uninsured when Florida KidCare coverage begins

Meet income eligibility requirements

Be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen (A parent’s immigration status will never be asked.)

Not be eligible for fully subsidized Medicaid

Not be in a public institution

How do you apply for Florida KidCare?

Applications are accepted year-round on the Florida KidCare website. It will take about 45 minutes to complete. You cannot save the application and come back to finish it later, according to Florida KidCare.

You will need to gather information on everyone in your household including income, tax filing status, current employment information and current health insurance, if any.

Florida KidCare says that applying won’t affect your immigration status or chances of becoming a permanent resident or citizen.

Who is eligible for ACCESS Florida?

The MyACCESS portal has a 15-minute process to determine eligibility -- asking questions about the people in your home, the money you get from your job or elsewhere, housing costs, medical bills as well as childcare expenses.

When you're done with the survey, you will be told if you're able to get help through programs like Food Assistance and Medical Assistance.

How do you apply for ACCESS Florida?

In order to apply for assistance online, you'll need to create an account through the MyACCESS portal.

It will require information including name, contact information, beneficiary details, as well as security questions.

For those only applying for Food Assistance (SNAP), you may be able to apply without an account.

You can also apply for food assistance by mail or in person at your local Department of Children and Families (DCF) office.

What happens next?

Most cases are approved for either 6 or 12 months, according to ACCESS Florida.

Applicants will reportedly receive a letter explaining what to do when it is time for their case to be reviewed.

If approved for food or cash assistance, you will receive an EBT card in the mail with instructions on how to use it.

If you have received benefits in the past and still have your EBT card, you can still use that card as long as your case number stays the same.

If you are reapplying for benefits and no longer have your EBT card, ACCESS Florida urges you to contact EBT Customer Service anytime at 1-888-356-3281 to get a replacement card. Another EBT card will not automatically be mailed to you once your case is approved.