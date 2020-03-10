Health Officials Announce 8 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Florida

The Florida Department of Health has announced eight more people have been tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing up the state's total number of cases to 23 as of late Tuesday.

Officials said the individuals are being "appropriately cared for and isolated." The individuals affected are:

68-year old male in Nassau County, a travel-related case

68-year old female Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

73-year old male in Collier County, a travel-related case

68-year old female in Collier County, a travel-related case

64-year old female in Collier County, a travel-related case

A 67-year old male in Pinellas County, a travel-related case

A 64-year old male in Pinellas County, a travel-related case

A 46-year old male in Pasco County, travel-related case

Further information, including details of where these patients traveled, were not released.

Meanwhile, Broward County officials declared a state of emergency after the fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the area Tuesday morning. The declaration will make way for more resources to fight the spread of the virus.

The Florida Department of Health is urging anyone who recently traveled through Port Everglades to isolate themselves for 14 days if they start experiencing symptoms. Three employees of a company that greets cruise ship passengers at Port Everglades tested positive for the new coronavirus.

That conforms with new guidelines issued Monday by the CDC, which advises recent cruise passengers to monitor their health for 14 days, immediately self-isolate if they experience symptoms, and contact medical professionals for treatment.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.

Swift-moving developments over the new coronavirus ricocheted across Florida’s Capitol as Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday and lawmakers disrupted their legislative session so crews in surgical gowns could swab down the House chambers. DeSantis said his declaration would enable Florida to better marshal resources and get outside help as it confronts the growing public health crisis.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit Floridahealth.org/covid-19