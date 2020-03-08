Health Officials Confirm Third Case of COVID-19 in Broward County

Florida health officials announced a third positive case of the novel coronavirus in Broward county Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Florida's Department of Health said the patient was a 67-year-old man who is in isolation.

The announcement marks the 17th case of COVID-19 that is linked to a Florida resident. 12 of the 17 were confirmed in the state.

Among those cases were two other residents in Broward County - a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man who are isolated and will remain so until they no longer test positive, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Health announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Broward County. This individual is a 67 year old male who is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

Also on Sunday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, and officials with the county and the Florida Department of Health, confirmed that a Pennsylvania person who attended a conference held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach on February 28, 2020 tested positive for the virus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the individual is currently in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, health officials confirmed that two people had died of the virus in Florida.

The two deceased patients came from Santa Rosa County and Lee County, and both had returned from "international trips," the department said.