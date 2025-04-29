Health officials confirm tuberculosis case at Dillard High School

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed Tuesday at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County said an individual with active tuberculosis (TB) was recently on campus. Officials didn't specify whether the person was a student, staff or faculty.

"DOH-Broward and BCPS (Broward County Public Schools) have identified and notified those individuals who have been determined to be a close contact, at this time. No further action is needed unless you are contacted directly," Dillard High School's principal said in a message to parents.

Health officials will be on campus to provide testing, with parental consent.

Tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial disease spread through the air. Here’s what you need to know.

What is tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a highly contagious bacterial disease caused by airborne bacteria that mostly affects the lungs.

TB is spread through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, according to the World Health Organization. A person needs to inhale only a few germs to become infected.

What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?

According to the WHO, common symptoms include:

Prolonged cough

Chest pain

Weakness or fatigue

Weight loss

Fever

Night sweats

People with active TB usually develop a bad cough and chest pain. They may cough up blood and mucus and have difficulty breathing. Left untreated, the bacterial infection can damage the lungs and spread to other parts of their body such as the brain, kidneys and spine. It can be fatal for up to two-thirds of people with active cases who aren’t properly treated, according to the WHO.

How is tuberculosis treated?

TB is curable. Tuberculosis patients must usually take antibiotics for six months, and stopping in the middle can lead a person to become resistant to the antibiotics, then spread that drug-resistant TB strain to others.

Is there a vaccine for tuberculosis?

Yes, but it is not generally used in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many people born outside of the U.S. – usually infants and small children in countries where TB is common – receive the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis.

The CDC says in the U.S., the BCG is only considered for people who meet specific criteria and in consultation with a TB expert.