Health Officials Working to Fix Outages on COVID-19 Vaccination Website in Broward County

As more people attempt to register online for COVID-19 vaccines in Broward County, the registration website is experiencing technical issues due to overwhelming demand, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said they are working to “fix these issues as quickly as possible to serve the community."

“We are sorry that the registration system did not work as we intended and this will be resolved soon. We recognize that our Senior Community is anxious to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

“Please know that this is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. As the local supply of vaccine increases, DOH-Broward along with our partners, are ready to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older as well as additional priority groups as they are identified.”

The department added that appointments cannot be made via telephone at this time.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that senior citizens would be given top priority with receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone 65 years of age or older is eligible to register for a free COVID-19 vaccine in Broward County. For more information, click here.

The department is urging eligible senior citizens to check the website often as they are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in coming weeks.