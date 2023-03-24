Caretaker, Associate Charged in Financial Exploitation of 97-Year-Old Woman: Miami-Dade SAO

The State Attorney's Office announced the filing of criminal charges in the financial exploitation of a 97-year-old Miami-Dade resident with dementia.

The announcement was made at a press conference Friday afternoon held by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle at the Office of the State Attorney in Miami.

Rundle was joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales at the press conference.

According to the SAO, Natsky Nelson, 48, and Jose Pierre Toussaint, 55, stole roughly $216,000 from the victim, 97-year-old Lorraine Laderman.

Laderman required special care for her dementia, so she hired Nelson, a home health services aide, back in October 2017.

Rundle said Nelson withdrew money from Laderman's bank account using her card, and that money was also transferred to an account opened by Toussaint.

According to Rundle, Laderman "worked hard all her life as a financial advisor" before her death in February 2021.

Nelson is being held on a $125,000 bond, while Toussaint remains at large.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.