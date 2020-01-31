Surfside Police

Healthcare Assistant Steals Over $11,000 From 90-Year-Old Client: Surfside Police

The woman stole cash and credit cards from the 90-year-old she was meant to be caring for

A healthcare worker is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly client who was under her care.

Maria Antonio Moreno, 54, faces charges of credit card fraud and exploiting the elderly.

After an investigation by the Town of Surfside Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, it was revealed that Moreno had stolen a total of $11,896.37 from a 90-year-old-woman while she worked as the woman's home healthcare assistant.

Moreno worked for Axis Health Systems, and had been assigned to the elderly woman from November to December of 2019.

Throughout that period, Moreno stole the woman's credit cards and cash, spending the money at retailers such as Victoria's Secret, Burlington Coat Factory and Macy's.

When arrested, Moreno confessed to her crimes, which had also been caught on multiple stores' CCTV footage.

She told police she intends to return to Cuba in February of this year.

Moreno is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

