coronavirus

Healthcare Workers Honored with Mural at Memorial Hospital

By Arlene Borenstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s a new mural at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood inspired by healthcare workers around the world braving the fight against COVID-19.

“Risking their lives to take care of others is the bravest thing anyone can do, and deserves the most honor and respect,” said mural artist Cavan Koebel.

The 26-year-old is a professional mural artist who has made his mark all over the country, including Wynwood and now Hollywood. His ‘not all heroes wear capes’ mural honors courageous covid-fighters everywhere.

Local

coronavirus 41 mins ago

New Drive-Thru Testing Coming to Miami-Dade Walmart

President Trump 6 hours ago

Hundreds of Boats Gather for Parade Supporting Trump Near Mar-a-Lago

“We got the Hulk, Spider-Man, Wolverine which are all superheroes that don’t wear capes like nurses and doctors,” said Keobel.

It was a doctor and childhood friend of Koebel that sparked the initial vision for the mural after the artist heard of the doctor’s struggles.

“You just didn’t see an end in sight and there are so many bad outcomes, you didn’t know who you were helping,” said Geriatrician Dr. Carlos Tellechea.

As a Geriatrician, and Medical Director, Dr. Tellechea works with the highest risk patients in the hardest hit part of the U.S., New York City.

Speaking to his friend, Keobel, on a FaceTime call the doctor said, “Cavan, you are motivating a lot of people to help when we are feeling broken inside.”

The sentiment echoed by Memorial Regional Hospital’s Associate Administrator Hourla Protopapadakis.

“To have something like this donated to us by the community just means a lot to them and they appreciate the support.”

The mural artist says the mural was painted at no cost and materials were donated. He says the artwork will stay up indefinitely.

“People have just come up, nurses and doctors crying and I’m blown away by the impact it’s making. I just want to do this more for the rest of my life,” said Koebel.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Memorial Regional Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us