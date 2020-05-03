Healthcare Workers Honored with Mural at Memorial Hospital

There’s a new mural at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood inspired by healthcare workers around the world braving the fight against COVID-19.

“Risking their lives to take care of others is the bravest thing anyone can do, and deserves the most honor and respect,” said mural artist Cavan Koebel.

The 26-year-old is a professional mural artist who has made his mark all over the country, including Wynwood and now Hollywood. His ‘not all heroes wear capes’ mural honors courageous covid-fighters everywhere.

“We got the Hulk, Spider-Man, Wolverine which are all superheroes that don’t wear capes like nurses and doctors,” said Keobel.

It was a doctor and childhood friend of Koebel that sparked the initial vision for the mural after the artist heard of the doctor’s struggles.

“You just didn’t see an end in sight and there are so many bad outcomes, you didn’t know who you were helping,” said Geriatrician Dr. Carlos Tellechea.

As a Geriatrician, and Medical Director, Dr. Tellechea works with the highest risk patients in the hardest hit part of the U.S., New York City.

Speaking to his friend, Keobel, on a FaceTime call the doctor said, “Cavan, you are motivating a lot of people to help when we are feeling broken inside.”

The sentiment echoed by Memorial Regional Hospital’s Associate Administrator Hourla Protopapadakis.

“To have something like this donated to us by the community just means a lot to them and they appreciate the support.”

The mural artist says the mural was painted at no cost and materials were donated. He says the artwork will stay up indefinitely.

“People have just come up, nurses and doctors crying and I’m blown away by the impact it’s making. I just want to do this more for the rest of my life,” said Koebel.