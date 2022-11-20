Healthy Thanksgiving Tips to Consider This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving just days away, dieticians are sending out reminders to keep health top of mind this holiday season.

Experts say what you eat has a direct effect on your body and overall health.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, in the United States more than 37 million Americans or about one in 10 have diabetes.

But Lillian Craggs, a dietician from the Cleveland Clinic told NBC 6 you can still enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal because even with diabetes, no food is off limits.

She told NBC 6 it is all about proportions.

“If you know what the menu is beforehand that’s even better,” said Craggs. “If you’re going to a friend's house or family's house, see if you can bring your own healthy dish, because we all need help in the kitchen.”