Hearing Held as Judge Asked to Reconsider Dismissing Charges in Hollywood Nursing Home Deaths

A hearing was being held Monday after Broward prosecutors asked a judge to reconsider his decision to throw out the manslaughter case against a Hollywood Hills nursing home administrator.

Jorge Carballo was charged in the deaths of nine residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Judge John Murphy, in a ruling issued Friday, found that the Broward State Attorney’s case against Carballo was so weak and so lacking in evidence that no jury could properly convict him, even considering the evidence in a light most favorable to prosecutors.

Electricity to the center's air conditioning system — but not the rest of the facility — went out when a fuse became dislodged atop an FP&L transformer pole when Irma hit on Sept. 10, 2017.

In the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13, residents started showing signs of distress and some died, prompting nursing supervisors from the adjacent Memorial Regional hospital to call for an evacuation.

The victims, ranging in age from 57 to 99, had body temperatures of up to 108 degrees, paramedics have reported.

Carballo was originally charged with 12 deaths, but three cases were dropped. If convicted, Carballo could have faced 15 years in prison.

In its motion, prosecutors argued that Carballo failed to order the patients evacuated to Memorial Regional Hospital, a large facility directly across the street that still had its air conditioning and that the jury is “entitled to conclude from the evidence that the defendant’s conduct constituted culpable negligence irrespective of foreseeability.”

They added that the decision to remove the patients from harm “is not a medical decision,” but one Carballo should have made as the administrator of the nursing home.