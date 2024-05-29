Hearing canceled for Hialeah teen who confessed to killing mom

Another status hearing was scheduled Wednesday for the 13-year-old who confessed to stabbing his mother to death inside their Hialeah apartment last year.

Judge Richard Hersch later announced in court that Rosa's case would not be heard that morning.

A discovery status had been ordered to be made in writing, Judge Hersch said. Further status conferences and the Arthur hearing will be set by the end of the week.

During a previous status hearing in April, Derek Rosa did not attend, but his family was at the courthouse during the hearing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The family was joined by more than 50 supporters who showed up claiming the teen was innocent.

Many packed the courtroom to listen to the judge and attorneys address the case, and afterward chanted outside the courthouse.

At one point, several Miami-Dade police officers warned the crowd they needed to back away from the entrance and stand on the sidewalks.

When questioned if the supporters were associated with Rosa’s legal team, his attorney, Dayliset Rielo said they appreciate the love the family had been getting, but they are not affiliated with them.

Back in February, Rosa sat in a brown prison jumpsuit as his attorneys said they were not ready to head to trial. They claimed they still needed evidence from the state attorney's office.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, said they were ready for trial. The judge said the defense could make their case for more time.

According to police, Rosa stabbed his 39-year-old mother, Irina Garcia, over 40 times back on Oct. 12. Afterwards, he called an online friend and sent the friend three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie, authorities said.

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

The selfie, previously released by prosecutors, shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor in the apartment show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then Rosa later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo showed a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

Rosa, who at the time was an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was arrested and faces a murder charge in Garcia's killing.

Video released back in February shows the teen speaking with his mother hours before she died.

The doorbell camera footage obtained by NBC6 shows Rosa speaking with Garcia at their apartment back on Oct. 12.

Derek Rosa is accused of killing his mother, Irina Garcia, on Oct. 12, 2023.

The video shows him open the apartment door as Garcia sits in a chair nearby holding her newborn baby.

"Why do you always tell me 'don't run?'" he asks her in Spanish in the brief video.

NBC6 obtained doorbell camera video that shows Derek Rosa walking in and out of his Hialeah apartment unit hours before he allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

Hours later, Rosa called police to report he'd stabbed his mother to death.

More footage showed Rosa on the phone with a 911 dispatcher giving the number of the apartment.

Another video shows him opening the door as police lights flash in the distance and officers approach the apartment.

NBC6 Derek Rosa with his attorneys in court in December 2023.

Rosa is being charged as an adult and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.