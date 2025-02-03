Hearing held for husband charged in wife's murder in Spain 1 year after she vanished

A hearing was held Monday for a South Florida businessman charged in the murder and disappearance of his estranged wife in Spain as family members marked a year since she vanished.

David Knezevich is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a United States national in the Feb. 2, 2024 disappearance of Ana Maria Henao Knezevich.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Knezevich was arrested in May after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Serbia.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Knezevich

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Henao Knezevich, a Colombian native and naturalized American, was last seen in Madrid last year, after heading to Spain amid a contentious divorce from her estranged husband.

According to an indictment filed in November, Knezevich traveled from Miami-Dade to Madrid "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate his spouse and intimate partner" and committed a crime of violence against her that resulted in her death.

A bond hearing was held Monday for Knezevich, where a judge also reviewed a search warrant issued for the electronics of Knezevich's brother, who was detained last month at Miami International Airport.

The warrant was expected to be released later Monday and pertains to activity on electronic devices belonging to the brother.

"There was a search warrant that was unsealed, I don’t have a copy of it yet but it’s coming out," said Adam Ingber, an attorney for the Henao family.

A South Florida businessman accused in the February disappearance of his estranged wife in Spain is now facing a murder charge in the case. A grand jury indictment filed Wednesday charges David Knezevich with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a United States national.

At the hearing, Knezevich's attorney questioned the prosecution's evidence while maintaining her client's innocence.

Meanwhile, Henao Knezevich's brother, Felipe Henao, spoke with NBC6 after Monday's hearing about how his sister was remembered one year after her disappearance.

"Yesterday we had a memorial with my mom and my wife and my baby, we went to the beach and just dropped some flowers in the sand," he said. "It’s devastating, this situation for us."

It was learned last month that prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty against Knezevich. Another bond hearing was expected to later this month or next month.

Felipe Henao said the uncertainty surrounding the case has been taking a toll on the family.

"It's horrible having to come here all the time and it’s just, I hate to be in this situation," he said.