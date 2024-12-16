Hearing held for luxury real estate broker and twin in Miami-Dade sex assault case

A hearing was held Monday for a prominent luxury real estate broker and his identical twin brother in a Miami-Dade courtroom to discuss their $5 million bond as they face sexual assault charges.

Oren and Alon Alexander, both 37, didn't attend the hearing, where the judge and attorneys discussed their $5 million bond.

On Friday, Oren was granted a $3 million bond and Alon was granted a $2 million bond, though they were ordered held pending a federal hearing.

The Miami-Dade hearing was reset for Thursday, as Judge Lody Jean told defense attorneys they should wait to see what happens to the twins in federal court before putting up money for their bond in the state case.

Another brother, Tal Alexander, who co-founded the real estate firm, is also charged in what federal officials call a longtime sex trafficking scheme.

Tal Alexander was ordered held without bond Friday during an appearance in federal court.

The Alexander brothers gained national attention after the accusations against them were made public months ago. Oren and Tal Alexander had risen to become stars in luxury real estate after co-founding their real estate firm, Official, which specialized in high-end properties in Miami, New York and Los Angeles with billionaire clients.

Federal prosecutors allege in the New York indictment that all three Alexander brothers worked together to “repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims.”

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the brothers used their wealth and influence to take advantage of victims during a period from at least 2010 to 2021. The Miami-Dade charges, meanwhile, involve specific incidents against known victims, according to prosecutors.

The brothers, who all reside in the Miami area, used “deception, fraud, and coercion” to entice victims to travel with them or attend parties or events in which they covered flights, hotels and other expenses, according to the New York indictment. They also at times used the promise of romantic relationships, officials said.

U.S. prosecutors say the women who were victimized were often provided drugs, including cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and GHB, and the brothers even surreptitiously drugged some of the women’s drinks, leaving them physically impaired and unable to fight back or escape from the sexual assaults.

In the Miami-Dade cases, state prosecutors described one incident in December 2016 as a "gang rape" of a woman who said she was invited to a barbecue at Alon Alexander’s Miami Beach apartment only to discover no one there but Alon and another man.

The second incident, in October 2017, involved a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Oren Alexander at his apartment following a real estate event. The woman said she was given a glass of wine that made her feel weak and unable to control her body before the attack, according to prosecutors.