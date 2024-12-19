Courtney Clenney

WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend

By NBC6

A Miami social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Courtney Clenney, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney has remained jailed without bond while she awaits trial, but her attorneys have previously sought to have her released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Courtney Clenney
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us