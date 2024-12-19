WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend

A Miami social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Courtney Clenney, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney has remained jailed without bond while she awaits trial, but her attorneys have previously sought to have her released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.