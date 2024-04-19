Hearing to be held for mother charged in death of 3-year-old twins found in car on I-95

The South Florida mother charged in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old twins who were found unresponsive inside a car on Interstate 95 is scheduled to attend a status hearing Friday while she awaits trial.

Alcime, 42, was arrested and booked into jail on Feb. 15 on two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Alcime pleaded not guilty to the charges in court last month at an arraignment hearing.

It was also revealed that more charges could be possible, though prosecutors were waiting for toxicology reports on the twins to be completed before making a decision.

Alcime had previously appeared in court by video conference from a hospital bed in jail on Feb. 16, where Judge Mindy Glazer ordered her held without bond.

The two children, identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, were found after officers responded to a call for a medical emergency on northbound I-95 near the Florida's Turnpike extension around 2 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The twins' mother, Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, jumped off the overpass as first responders arrived at the scene.

The South Florida mother who jumped off Interstate 95 after her 3-year-old twins were found unresponsive inside a car earlier this month has been arrested in connection with the childrens' deaths, officials said. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Footage recently obtained by NBC6 shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper responding to the scene a short time later, after several Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue workers had already arrived.

Alcime's silver Toyota Highlander can be seen on the side of the highway with its doors open as paramedics are seen running.

Radio transmissions between law enforcement can be heard in the background.

"We have a black female that jumped off the bridge and is laying on the tracks, we're northbound 95 right before the Turnpike," says one person.

"Is she still alive?" a person asks several minutes later.

"She is," another person responds.

Family Photos The three-year-old twins who died after being found unresponsive in a car along I-95 have been identified as Milendhet and Milendhere Napoleon-Cadet.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes."

The arrest report said Alcime drove around with the twins throughout the day on Feb. 1, looking for a bridge to jump from before she finally decided on the I-95 overpass.

"The defendant admitted to contemplating jumping off the bridge with both victims or throwing them off one by one and then jumping to end their lives," the report said.

NBC 6 is still awaiting results from the Miami-Dade medical examiner on the twins' cause of death.