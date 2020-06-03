Hearse-Led Caravan Makes 10-Mile Journey to Mark Fifth Day of Protests in South Florida

It was a symbolic death to racism. A hearse and a caravan of cars with the names of people whose deaths were rooted in bigotry made the ten-mile journey Wednesday from Hallandale Beach to Miramar to protest the death of George Floyd.

The procession was one of the latest demonstrations across South Florida to call attention to police brutality and systemic racism.

“To the families of the countless names on all these cars, we grieve with you. And there are so many names we don’t even know,” said one protester at the Miramar Police Department, the final destination of the demonstration.

The protest was brought together by organizers of the Miramar-based COOL Church. They said they were looking for a profound way to express what communities of colors have endured for generations.

Miles away in Davie, a group of protesters marched down Nob Hill Road with the help of police closing down streets. The protesters marched for two miles to get to the city’s police department.

During both demonstrations, word spread of the new charges and additional arrests in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors elevated the charges against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder. Additionally, former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder.

“Second degree is not enough,” said Alyxandra Garcia, who was protesting in Davie. “I think there was intent, and I think when you're kneeling on someone’s neck and somebody’s back for nine minutes despite them saying they can’t breathe … and you don’t let up?”