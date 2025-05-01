‘Heartbroken' sister speaks as man charged in Miami Gardens DUI crash that killed cyclist

A South Florida man has turned himself in to authorities after being accused of driving under the influence when he allegedly struck a bicyclist in Miami Gardens, leaving the victim to die.

The March 30th collision along Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street killed 20-year-old Giovanni Labissière.

“I can't really tell you guys that our family is coping well with it," sister Diandra Jean said Thursday. “It really hurts us."

According to his sister, Labissière was returning home from a store and just five minutes away when he was hit.

"It breaks our family that our brother was robbed by a drunk driver," Jean added.

Police reports show an unlicensed driver struck Labissière while he was riding his bicycle. Miami Gardens Police Officer E. Jeanty said it was a violent collision.

“The victim came to a final resting stop 260 feet from the area of impact,” said Jeanty. “A Good Samaritan followed the suspect to Northwest 6th Avenue, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot."

Investigators revealed that 35-year-old Guy Norman returned to the scene and admitted to being the driver.

During the investigation, officers noted that Norman displayed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Authorities said he tested over the legal limits for THC and alcohol.

Despite initially being detained for questioning, Norman was released due to a lack of evidence.

"I was very angry,” said Jean. “Very heartbroken, because I feel like it’s not fair."

As police continued to gather evidence, including surveillance video and speed checks that indicated the driver was traveling at 85 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, Norman ultimately decided to turn himself in.

"If you come into our jurisdiction and you take someone’s life, we will find you and you will be brought to justice," Jeanty warned.

Norman now faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Labissière's sister said she's hoping the family will get justice.

"He didn’t deserve this," said Jean. “He’s always helpful. He’s always there for people."