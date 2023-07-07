Heat advisories dropped for Miami-Dade, Broward as feels like temps expected to surpass 100 degrees

After another round of record breaking highs on Thursday, expect more of the same Friday.

That means highs will race into the mid-90s.

With humidity just a smidge lower today, the heat advisories have been dropped for Miami-Dade and Broward, but feels like numbers will still be well over 100.

The heat advisory continues down through the Keys with feels like numbers eclipsing 108.

Thunderstorms will fire up again Friday afternoon and may linger into the evening commute. The positive spin? Temperatures will take a bit of a hit.

Rain chances die down later this weekend and into next week, but we remain hot with highs flirting with the mid-90s.