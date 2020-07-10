Heat Advisories for Broward, Miami-Dade on Friday Ahead of Potentially Wet Weekend

After an extremely slight cool down on Thursday, South Florida will again be feeling the heat at triple digit levels on Friday ahead of an increase in rain chances this weekend

Miami-Dade and Broward are under heat advisories until 8 p.m. Friday as highs will hit the mid-90s and feels like temperatures close in on 110.

Look for afternoon storms too with roughly half of us seeing storms at some point. Boating and beaching looks like a great idea - just keep an eye to the skies.

Rain chances will remain around 40-50% this weekend as highs continue to stay locked into the mid-90s.

Next week features more of the same with rain chances around 40% and highs in the low to mid-90s.