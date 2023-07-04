Heat advisories in effect this Fourth of July as temperatures rise in South Florida

Happy 4th of July!

Heat advisories are in place today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There isn’t much of a change in the forecasted highs, but there is a longer dry time between thunderstorms, which will allow the time of extreme heat to last longer.

Highs today will be in the low 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110.

Rain chances are a touch lower today, but still remain in the forecast. A few passing afternoon storms are expected, with calmer and quieter conditions for the evening hours – just in time for fireworks!

Today, rip current dangers remain low, but with the more easterly wind settling into the area, the threat increases to a moderate risk tomorrow.

As this week continues, rain chances will ramp back up, but it won’t be as active just in time for the weekend.