Heat advisory extended in South Florida as feels-like temps expected to surpass 100 degrees

South Florida will remain locked into a high heat and humidity pattern for at least a few more days as a heat advisory will continue to be in effect Thursday.

It’s no surprise that the heat advisory has been extended through Thursday evening and it wouldn’t be surprising if it gets extended into the weekend.

.@NWSMiami has issued a Heat Advisory in effect today from 11AM to 7PM.



Keep cool by staying hydrated & drinking plenty of fluids! Check on those most vulnerable to the heat such as children & the elderly. Also, never leave children or pets unattended in a car. pic.twitter.com/zf51IxHybt — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) July 6, 2023

Wednesday’s highlights included feels-like temperatures that hit 110 in Miami and a record high of 96 degrees in Marathon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Many other spots were close as the mercury pushed into the mid-90s.

The mornings haven’t brought much relief either as most areas have been 80 and above.

South Florida was seeing the same thing early Thursday. Highs will race into the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures pushing 110 degrees again.

South Florida will see more in the way of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, but they arrive just late enough on the day, allowing those hot temperatures to settle in first.

You may be wondering, is there any relief in sight?

Peering into next week it looks like there could be a little more of a beach breeze (not much) and this could trim 1-2 degrees off of our highs.

It's not much, but it’s something.