Miami-Dade

Heat Advisory for Monroe, Parts of Miami-Dade Friday; Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

Expect feels like temperatures well above 100 with no rain expected during the day

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you were hoping for a dip in temperatures to end the work week in South Florida, it won't happen this week with heat advisories remaining in effect for parts of the area.

We remain locked in a hot and humid pattern with Friday being no different. Heat advisories are still in effect for much of South Florida, but a touch more breeze has trimmed back a heat advisory to Monroe County and parts of Miami-Dade until 6 p.m.

Even still, expect feels like temperatures well above 100 with no rain expected during the day. We stay hot and humid this weekend with the possibility of a little more Saharan dust as highs will range from 92-93 with very little rain.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 7 hours ago

Fort Lauderdale Police Changes How Body Camera Videos Are Reviewed

Margate 7 hours ago

Woman Delivers Baby in Margate Birthing Center Parking Lot

We will see more intermittent dust next week with a few isolated storms and highs remaining above 90 degrees.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadefirst alert weatherMonroe County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us