Heat Advisory for Monroe, Parts of Miami-Dade Friday; Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

If you were hoping for a dip in temperatures to end the work week in South Florida, it won't happen this week with heat advisories remaining in effect for parts of the area.

We remain locked in a hot and humid pattern with Friday being no different. Heat advisories are still in effect for much of South Florida, but a touch more breeze has trimmed back a heat advisory to Monroe County and parts of Miami-Dade until 6 p.m.

Even still, expect feels like temperatures well above 100 with no rain expected during the day. We stay hot and humid this weekend with the possibility of a little more Saharan dust as highs will range from 92-93 with very little rain.

We will see more intermittent dust next week with a few isolated storms and highs remaining above 90 degrees.

