Heat Advisory Into Thursday Evening Across South Florida With Temperatures Soaring

Highs will push into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures that could reach 110

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be dealing with dangerous head on Thursday thanks to temperatures that will feel like they are in the triple digits.

Highs will push into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures that could reach 110. Our heat advisory is in play once again for most of South Florida outside of the Keys and the immediate coastline in Miami-Dade and Broward until 6 p.m.

You may notice some haze too as rain chances will be around 10% Thursday and Friday. A little more breeze could lower our temperatures a couple degrees Friday into Saturday, but don’t expect significant relief.

Rain chances stay low too, around 20% this weekend. Look for a few more storms next week with “slightly cooler” highs in the low-90s. You’ll notice some haze off and on through the forecast period.

