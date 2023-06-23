Heat advisory issued for parts of Miami-Dade with feels-like temps above 100 degrees

A heat advisory was issued for portions of Miami-Dade Friday as South Florida was dealing with off the charts humidity along with above average temperatures.

The advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. and includes inland, metro, coastal and far south Miami-Dade as heat index values could reach 107, the National Weather Service said.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the advisory said.

Highs in South Florida will make it into the low-90s with feels-like temperatures above 100.

South Florida will remain mostly rain free early, followed by a 40% chance of showers and storms late in the day and into the evening.

Rain chances pick up even more into the weekend but it doesn’t look like an all day rain. In fact, the highest rain chances each day may come early with a few returning storms each afternoon.

Highs will top out around 90. A little less rain and more heat returns into next week.